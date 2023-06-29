Georgia football faces questions at inside linebacker but Glenn Schumann should have answers

Georgia’s best position on the 2023 football team will almost certainly be inside linebacker. Largely, that’s because the Bulldogs bring back starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon. Both players impressed in their first year as starters and will likely find themselves on various preseason All-American lists.

“I still feel like we’ve got a lot left to show,” Mondon said this spring. “You know, we’ve got a lot of room to grow still. We’re not really complacent or stuck on last season. We know we’ve still got a lot of room for improvement, so really just working on things like that.”

But inside linebacker isn’t the only position where Georgia brings back experience. Brock Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran and Javon Bullard have all made huge plays for Georgia.

What separates the inside linebacker position though is that Georgia has considerable depth behind Mondon and Dumas-Johnson. And Georgia will likely need to lean on that depth during the 2023 season.

