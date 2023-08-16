Georgia football: The evolution of what Dell McGee now looks for in the next great UGA running back

Herschel Walker. Keith Henderson. Tim Worley. Garrison Hearst. Terrell Davis. Robert Edwards. Musa Smith. Thomas Brown. Knowshon Moreno. Todd Gurley. Nick Chubb. Sony Michel. D’Andre Swift. James Cook. Zamir White. Kenny McIntosh.

That long list of names is the tradition that allows the University of Georgia football program to throw its resume at the RB position into the mix for the popular “RBU” mantra.

When looking at the future admissions to Dell McGee’s room in the 2024 cycle, it looks like that profile is changing. Georgia has three RB commitments for this class in 4-star Nate Frazier, 4-star Dwight Phillips Jr. and 4-star Chauncey Bowens.

The average incoming stats of that trio are quite telling:

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 204 pounds

100-meter time: 10.56

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 87 overall

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 109 nationally

Position rank: No. 7 RB prospect nationally

When it comes to what the Bulldogs now look for with that position, the days of the standard between-the-tackle back are not quite gone, but the scope is evolving.

