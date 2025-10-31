College

Georgia-Florida game will have an end-of-an-era type feel in 2025

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Everbank Stadium (UGA Sports Comm) (Courtney Culbreath/CourtneyCulbreath)
ATHENS — Jordan Hall is accustomed to things moving around when Georgia and Florida are involved.

The defensive tackle, and Jacksonville, Florida native, used to have to play high school games on Thursday because of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

“I grew up a Bama fan, so the rivalry really didn’t mean much to me until I got to high school because we had to play all our games on Thursday because they needed, like, more security at the stadium around Friday and on the game on Saturday because tailgating is crazy,” Hall said. “So that’s really one of the biggest things.”

