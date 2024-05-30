College

Georgia-Florida 2026, 2027 game location timeline revealed at SEC Spring Meetings

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — The timeline for determining the near future of the Georgia-Florida game location is less than a month away.

The game is set to be played in Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025, but with construction on a new-look, $1.4 billion EverBank Stadium seemingly set to begin in 2026 and run through 2027, alternative locations are under consideration.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin revealed on Wednesday that talks between Georgia and the Gators’ athletic leadership will heat up after a Jacksonville city council meeting next month.

“… after the city and the NFL and everybody approves exactly what’s going on there in Jacksonville with their stadium, it will be a good time for us (to address),” Stricklin said at the SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort when asked about the timeline by DawgNation.

