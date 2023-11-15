Georgia flips 4-star DL Nasir Johnson away from Florida

Nasir Johnson could be an All-SEC offensive lineman if he wanted to. He was a region champion in the shot put and the discus last year.

He also used to be committed to the Florida Gators. Used to.

The 4-star DL prospect from Dublin High in Middle Georgia took his official visit to UGA over the weekend and quickly made the decision to flip his commitment to the home state Georgia Bulldogs.

That was the team he grew up rooting for in Laurens County.

The 6-foot-5-plus, 315-pound Johnson broke down the decision in his announcement “flip” post on his social media.

“I’ve talked it through with my family and prayed very hard on it and after thinking very hard on this decision I wanted to announce I will be flipping my commitment over to the University of Georgia.”

The “flip” terminology is appropriate here because of the amount of athleticism that Johnson has for a big athlete of his size.

