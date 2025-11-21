College

Georgia excited to honor seniors, even if Bulldogs could potentially get another home game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Kirby Smart, Dillon Bell (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) after Georgia's game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Prior to Georgia’s game against Charlotte, Georgia will honor its seniors in the usual way, as the players stand on the field with their families and meet with coach Kirby Smart as their contributions to the Georgia football program are recognized.

“We appreciate the job they’ve done,” Smart said.

“There will be anywhere from 28 to 31 guys out there getting honored pregame Saturday. Just excited to see their families and see what they’ve done for this program over the last four to five years for most of them...”

