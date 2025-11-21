Georgia excited to honor seniors, even if Bulldogs could potentially get another home game

ATHENS — Prior to Georgia’s game against Charlotte, Georgia will honor its seniors in the usual way, as the players stand on the field with their families and meet with coach Kirby Smart as their contributions to the Georgia football program are recognized.

“We appreciate the job they’ve done,” Smart said.

“There will be anywhere from 28 to 31 guys out there getting honored pregame Saturday. Just excited to see their families and see what they’ve done for this program over the last four to five years for most of them...”

Read more at DawgNation.