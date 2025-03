WICHITA, Kan. — Rarely does a school like Georgia get to play the role of Cinderella.

But in comparison to its first-round foe Gonzage, the glass slipper fits Mike White’s team

While the Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8) have been one of the most consistent teams in the sport — making nine consecutive Sweet 16 appearances — Georgia (20-12) is a newcomer to the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday’s game will be Georgia’s first NCAA Tournament game since the 2015 season.

