Georgia could attract SEC stars Trevor Etienne, Evan Stewart

ATHENS — Georgia football three-peat hopes were derailed in part by losing out in the transfer portal these past two seasons at what proved to be key positions.

Kirby Smart likely isn’t inclined to allow that to happen again, which should make for an even more interesting early signing period than normal.

The Bulldogs are expected to sign the No. 1-ranked class of incoming players, per 247Sports.

But this new era of what amounts to college football free agency has put a different spin on acquiring personnel, and Smart has proven a fast learner in the roster management game.

Smart’s ability to lock down fifth-year senior Carson Beck with two weeks left in the NCAA transfer window may go down as one of the most pivotal transactions leading into the 2024 national championship race.

At least, that’s the plan.

The importance and momentum of Beck’s return on Monday made the flip of 5-star QB Dylan Raiola to Nebraska seem insignificant -- especially since 2024 freshman addition Ryan Puglisi was already hunkered down and on campus.

That would’t necessarily be the case at other places, and perhaps not even anywhere else.

But Smart has built a Georgia football program where the future is seemingly always right now, the next championship within reach.

The Bulldogs still need to get closer, and there are SEC players available in the portal that can make that happen.

