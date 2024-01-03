Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey enters transfer portal

Another Bulldog has gone into the transfer portal, as cornerback Julian Humphrey becomes the latest to do so.

Humphrey may be a surprising entrance to some given his emergence this season. While he didn’t start a game, he rotated regularly with Georgia’s first-team defense and showed plenty of promise as a cover cornerback.

Humphrey saw his season cut short due to a collarbone injury he suffered in the win over Ole Miss. He did not play in the final four games of the season for Georgia.

As a redshirt freshman, Humphrey appeared in 9 games and finished with 9 tackles and a pass breakup. He signed as a member of the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Houston. Georgia signed three cornerbacks in that cycle, but Daylen Everette is the only one who will remain with the team after two years.

Humphrey will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Humphrey was with the team in Miami for the Orange Bowl but did not play in the game.

Afterward, Humphrey seemed to indicate that he would be returning to Georgia for another season but that is now no longer the case.

Georgia saw cornerback Kamari Lassiter declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs also had Nyland Green and AJ Harris depart the program via the transfer portal.

As for what Georgia brings back, the Bulldogs will have starter Daylen Everette back. Cornerback Daniel Harris figures to have a much more prominent role next season. He earned significant playing time in the win over Florida State. Chris Peal will also return for a second season.

Georgia signed three cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle in Ellis Robinson, DeMello Jones and Ondre Evans. All three players were with the team at bowl practice. Robinson is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the country for this cycle.

