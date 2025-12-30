Georgia brings ‘intrinsic motivation’ to New Orleans, Sugar Bowl edge

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia’s defense has been taking to the field with an edge, the numbers reflect it, and it’s easy to understand why the Bulldogs’ edge will be even sharper this week.

The Caesars Superdome towers above the New Orleans business district, a familiar and memorable site for many of the Bulldogs’ players who were part of a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in last year’s CFP quarterfinal game.

“There’s intrinsic motivation for the people that played in that stadium last year, you don’t wanna go out feeling like that,” UGA linebacker Raylen Wilson said of UGA’s return trip to New Orleans where it will play Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Read more at DawgNation.