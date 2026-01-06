Georgia basketball skies to highest AP Top 25 ranking in nearly 23 years

ATHENS — Georgia basketball is back on the map, ranked in the AP Top 25 for a third consecutive week for the first time in nearly 23 years.

The Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) are ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25, up five spots from last week’s ranking, on the strength of a 104-100 overtime win over Auburn on Saturday.

It’s the highest Georgia has been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll since the program was coached by Jim Harrick and came in at No. 17 on Feb. 3, 2003 -- the most recent season UGA has been ranked three or more consecutive weeks in the poll.

