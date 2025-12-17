Georgia basketball ‘jumps’ at future home-and-home series with North Carolina

ATHENS — Georgia’s quest for big-time basketball now includes a home-and-home series with blue blood North Carolina in 2026 and 2028.

The series announcement comes one day after the Bulldogs (9-1) cracked the AP Top 25 rankings for the second consecutive season — this, after not being in the AP Top 25 since the 2011 season.

UGA will travel to play a Nov. 13, 2026, game in Chapel Hill next season with the Tar Hills making the return trip to Stegeman Coliseum at a yet-to-be-determined November or December date in 2028.

Read more at DawgNation.com