Georgia basketball establishing itself as Top 25 program, maintains lofty status

By Mike Griffith
UGA Basketball Fans (UGA Sports Comm) UGA Paintline during Georgia's game against Mississippi State at Stegeman Coliseum in Athen, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Olivia Wilson/UGAAA) (Olivia Wilson/Olivia Wilson/UGAAA)
ATHENS -- Georgia continued its presence among the most elite men’s basketball teams in the nation, ranked No. 21 this week in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Bulldogs’ six-week stretch in the AP Top 25 represents the program’s longest since the 2002-03 version of UGA basketball, coached by Jim Harrick, was ranked over an 11-week span.

UGA maintained it’s No. 21 rank after splitting a pair of games last week, losing to Ole Miss in overtime at home, 97-95, and bouncing back with a 90-76 home win over then-No. 17 Arkansas.

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage