Georgia basketball establishing itself as Top 25 program, maintains lofty status

ATHENS -- Georgia continued its presence among the most elite men’s basketball teams in the nation, ranked No. 21 this week in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Bulldogs’ six-week stretch in the AP Top 25 represents the program’s longest since the 2002-03 version of UGA basketball, coached by Jim Harrick, was ranked over an 11-week span.

UGA maintained it’s No. 21 rank after splitting a pair of games last week, losing to Ole Miss in overtime at home, 97-95, and bouncing back with a 90-76 home win over then-No. 17 Arkansas.

