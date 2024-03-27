College

Georgia basketball bounces into NIT Final Four after 79-77 win at Ohio State

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Georgia basketball is bouncing into the Final Four of the National Invitation Tournament after silencing a rowdy Ohio State crowd Tuesday night.

Buckeye forward Jordan Battle’s potential game-winning 3-point shot bounced off the front of the rim as the buzzer sounded on a 79-77 UGA win.

The Bulldogs (20-16) denied OSU (22-14) a trip to Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. There, UGA will face the winner of No. 1 seed Seton Hall and UNLV at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

It’s Georgia’s third trip to the NIT semifinals, the first since 1998. UGA has never made it to the NIT championship game in 15 appearances.

