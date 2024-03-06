College

Georgia basketball bigs take over in 69-66 home win over Ole Miss

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS – Georgia basketball’s bigs stood extra tall to close out Ole Miss with a 69-66 win on Tuesday.

Graduate transfer Russel Tchewa and true freshman Dylan James dominated the Rebels (20-10, 7-10 SEC) on the interior to lead the win. Tchewa and James combined for 19 of UGA’s 39 rebounds and scored 16 of the team’s 36 points in the paint.

The Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11) won the rebound battle 39-30 and beat Ole Miss 36-22 in the paint.

Tchewa notched his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high 5 assists.

James nearly earned his first double-double in his first career start for the Bulldogs. He finished with 10 points, 9 rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal.

James seemed to live above the rim, as all eight of his paint points came on dunks. The 6-foot-9 forward continued to spark the scattered Stegeman Coliseum crowd with eye-popping jams.

