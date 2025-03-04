College

Georgia basketball attacking resurgent South Carolina’s hostile SEC environment

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Asa Newell, Silas Demary (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia forward Asa Newell (14), Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) before Georgia's game against Florida at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Gabriel Cox/UGAAA) (Gabriel Cox/Gabriel Cox/UGAAA)
Georgia basketball flew straight from Texas to South Carolina in full business mode looking to make a strong closing argument for an NCAA Tournament bid at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (17-11, 6-10 SEC) arrived in Columbia, South Carolina, on a two-game win streak after upsetting then-No. 3-ranked Florida and Texas on the road last week.

UGA has two more SEC games before the conference tournament to prove itself worthy of the program’s first March Madness appearance since 2015.

Georgia handled South Carolina 71-60 in Athens earlier this season, but the Gamecocks (12-17, 2-14) have been a tough out at home, despite their conference record.

