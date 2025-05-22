College

Georgia baseball falls 3-2 to Oklahoma at SEC baseball tourney

By Mike Griffith
Robbie Burnett (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia outfielder/infielder Robbie Burnett (10) during Georgia's game against Oklahoma at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith

Georgia baseball is headed home after a short stay in the SEC Baseball Tournament after dropping a 3-2 decision to Oklahoma in Hoover, Ala.

“I thought we battled hard,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said after the game, giving credit to the Sooners’ starter, Kyson Witherspoon while noting OU pitchers did not issue a walk in the game.

“I thought Witherspoon was the best right-hander we’ve seen all year.”

The Bulldogs (42-15) will return to Athens and rest up for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, the pairings for which will be announced at noon on Monday (TV: ESPN2/ESPNU).

Read more at DawgNation.com

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!