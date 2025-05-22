Georgia baseball falls 3-2 to Oklahoma at SEC baseball tourney

Georgia baseball is headed home after a short stay in the SEC Baseball Tournament after dropping a 3-2 decision to Oklahoma in Hoover, Ala.

“I thought we battled hard,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said after the game, giving credit to the Sooners’ starter, Kyson Witherspoon while noting OU pitchers did not issue a walk in the game.

“I thought Witherspoon was the best right-hander we’ve seen all year.”

The Bulldogs (42-15) will return to Athens and rest up for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, the pairings for which will be announced at noon on Monday (TV: ESPN2/ESPNU).

