Georgia and Auburn set to renew Deep South’s oldest rivalry Saturday night

By WSB Radio News Staff
Auburn v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 5: (L-R) Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with head coach Hugh Freeze of the Auburn Tigers prior to the game at Sanford Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
AUBURN, AL — The Georgia Bulldogs travel to Auburn on Saturday for the schools’ 130th meeting as they renew the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart says Auburn’s record doesn’t reflect how tough the Tigers are. “They’ve been basically one-possession games that came down to the wire on the road in tough environments,” Smart said.

Smart said Auburn’s home-field atmosphere always makes it a challenging place to play. “My history in Alabama going to Auburn and then my history in Georgia going to Auburn, it is a different kind of place when it comes to atmosphere,” he said.

A win Saturday would match Georgia’s longest winning streak in the series at nine games and mark the Bulldogs’ fourth straight victory at Auburn. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

