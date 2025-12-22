Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks receives raise, contract extension

ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has been rewarded for his services, as the school announced a new contract extension and raise for Brooks.

The UGA Athletic Association executive committee approved a raise for Brooks that increases his base salary by $125,000 each year on his contract. His salary will rise from $1,375,000 this year to $1,500,000. His deal was also extended through June of 2031.

Brooks will see his average annual compensation rise from $1,525,000 to $1,750,000 over the course of the deal. That is before any incentives that come from student-athlete academic performance goals and final Learfield Directors Cup standings.

