College

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks receives raise, contract extension

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Josh Brooks (UGA Sports Comm) J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks during Georgia's GymDog Debut at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has been rewarded for his services, as the school announced a new contract extension and raise for Brooks.

The UGA Athletic Association executive committee approved a raise for Brooks that increases his base salary by $125,000 each year on his contract. His salary will rise from $1,375,000 this year to $1,500,000. His deal was also extended through June of 2031.

Brooks will see his average annual compensation rise from $1,525,000 to $1,750,000 over the course of the deal. That is before any incentives that come from student-athlete academic performance goals and final Learfield Directors Cup standings.

Read more at DawgNation.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage