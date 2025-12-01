Georgia and Alabama continue to set SEC standard, even as game has changed

ATHENS — A lot has changed since Georgia and Alabama met at Sanford Stadium just over two months ago, but not the program’s expectations.

The Bulldogs (11-1) and Crimson Tide (10-2) were viewed as the programs that set the SEC standard when they met on Sept. 27, both expected to contend for the league title that they will indeed settle between them at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s Georgia’s eighth appearance in the past nine years under Kirby Smart — and fifth in a row, for the defending SEC championship coach — and Alabama’s 11th since Nick Saban took over as head coach in 2007, and Kalen DeBoer succeeded him in 2024.

Read more at DawgNation.