Georgia adds another transfer wide receiver in USC’s Michael Jackson III

ATHENS — Georgia has added another wide receiver via the transfer portal, as USC’s Michael Jackson III has committed to the program. Jackson will have one year of eligibility remaining.

He joins London Humphreys and Colbie Young as Bulldogs added out of the transfer portal.

He is the fifth overall player Georgia has added from the transfer portal. The Bulldogs also landed defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod and running back Trevor Etienne.

Jackson spent the past three seasons at USC. He caught 17 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown while appearing in nine games this past season. Jackson also has experience as a punt returner from his time as a Trojan.

Jackson was also a high school teammate of former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

Georgia has already seen plenty of attrition at the wide receiver position this season. The Bulldogs saw four scholarship wide receivers enter the transfer portal and had Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey declare for the NFL draft.

Jackson will get to play with quarterback Carson Beck, who announced he would be returning to Georgia for another season.

At the Orange Bowl, Beck spoke about the importance of having talented players around him on the Georgia offense.

“That’s the biggest thing for me as a quarterback, or any quarterback, is having those weapons around you,” Beck said. “If you don’t have it, I mean, it’s kind of a one-man show, and I don’t really run very much. So the whole one-man show for me is not applicable. So I need that type of talent around me. I’m very thankful for the talent that I’ve had around me.

“But at the end of the day, it is a team effort. We’re going to have to get in the lab, start building the chemistry, figure out the offense. But I’m so excited that those guys are going to come in and help us.”

Read more at DawgNation.