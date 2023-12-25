FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker reportedly to enter transfer portal, won’t play in Orange Bowl

Another Florida State player will not be playing in the upcoming Orange Bowl, as quarterback Tate Rodemaker is reportedly going to enter the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Rodemaker will not be playing in the Orange Bowl, with the Seminoles set to arrive in Miami on Monday. The Bulldogs are expected to fly down on Tuesday for the game.

Rodemaker took over as the team’s starting quarterback against Florida but missed the ACC championship game against Louisville due to a concussion. Florida State will be without quarterback Jordan Travis, as he suffered a leg injury against North Alabama. Freshman Brock Glenn got the start for Florida State against Louisville.

Glenn completed 8 of his 21 pass attempts for 55 yards in the ACC championship game.

Florida State has seen plenty of its top players opt out of the bowl game, including wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive end Jared Verse and running back Trey Benson.

Georgia has not had any players publicly opt-out or declare for the NFL draft yet.

“We’ve tried to make it the same sense of urgency,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “But there’s times where you have to step back and look and take a deep breath and say, ‘We’re getting these guys better, we’re working really hard, we’re buying in.’ The leadership on this team has been absolutely incredible because what I hear from other coaches about these type of games, it’s been a nightmare for them. It has not been a nightmare for us.”

Georgia is no stranger to losing players to the transfer portal, as the Bulldogs have had 18 players enter the portal to date. One of those was backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who has since landed at Kentucky.

Gunner Stockton will serve as the backup quarterback against Florida State. Carson Beck will be back and starting for Georgia.

