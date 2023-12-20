Explosive transfer portal recruit London Humphreys decides to play for Georgia

London Humphreys has made his college football transfer portal decision. The 4-star WR from Vanderbilt took some time with it this week, made sure his paperwork and everything was in order and is now ready to be a part of the Georgia Bulldog football team.

Why did he settle on Georgia out of the portal?

“It just felt like where I wanted to be and where I could become the best version of myself,” Humphreys said.

If we’re being honest, he’s probably glad this part is all over. Humphreys does not seek the limelight or the spotlight or the attention. He just wants to put his head down and work.

“I’m probably going to go ahead and delete Twitter when all of this is over with,” he said. “There’s nothing there an athlete needs to see every day.”

That’s not often the case for the wide receiver position. Especially one rated as the top WR in the transfer portal this cycle by 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound rising sophomore can clock the 100 meters in 10.6 seconds and pair that with a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches. His vertical leap was also measured at close to 40 inches.

Keep this point in mind: That’s an excellent track time, but he never ran track. Humphreys was a baseball player and he would just show up. He went to three meets. There was that one time he clocked that 10.63 after coming over straight from a baseball game. He also cleared the 24-foot mark in the long jump.

Those metrics were all tallied while he was still in high school. He’s spent the last six or seven months in an SEC strength and conditioning program at Vanderbilt since then. Humphreys spent his freshman season this past fall with the Commodores. He finished with 22 passes for 439 yards and four scores in 2023.

That’s 20 yards per catch. While 243 yards and three of those scores came against the likes of Hawaii, UNLV and Wake Forest there was this big 49-yard touchdown romp against the No. 1 team in the land earlier this year.

