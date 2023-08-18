ESPN sets the ceiling and floor for Georgia in 2023

The Georgia football team has won the last two national championships. They’ll enter the 2023 season favored to do so again, as Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a team as talented as Georgia is a national title contender. They’re one of the few teams capable of winning it all this season.

The ceiling for this team is a national championship, which would be an unprecedented third consecutive national title.

