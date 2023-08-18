College

ESPN sets the ceiling and floor for Georgia in 2023

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Quarterback Carson Beck and John and Alice Sands offensive coordinator Mike Bobo during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

The Georgia football team has won the last two national championships. They’ll enter the 2023 season favored to do so again, as Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a team as talented as Georgia is a national title contender. They’re one of the few teams capable of winning it all this season.

The ceiling for this team is a national championship, which would be an unprecedented third consecutive national title.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!