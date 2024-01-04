ESPN names Carson Beck as Georgia football’s 2023 MVP

The Georgia football team has plenty of talented of players. Brock Bowers and Malaki Starks were First Team All-Americans. Sedrick Van Pran was voted the best offensive lineman in the SEC.

Yet ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg went with a different answer for selecting Georgia’s team MVP for this past season.

His choice was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

“A finalist for the Manning Award, Beck rose into the top 10 nationally in passing yards, passing efficiency and completion percentage, connecting on at least 65% of his attempts in every game,” Rittenberg wrote. “Beck twice completed 80% of his passes and played arguably his best football even after star tight end Brock Bowers went down with an ankle injury, recording multiple touchdown passes in wins over Missouri, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. ‘He can win them the national championship,’ an SEC coach said. ‘He’s that good.’”

This was Beck’s first season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. After winning the job in fall camp, Beck seamlessly stepped into the starting quarterback role for the Bulldogs.

He threw for 3,941 and 24 touchdowns. Beck added another 4 rushing touchdowns while also setting the school’s record for completion percentage at 72.4 percent.

Perhaps most encouraging for Georgia is that Beck will be coming back to Georgia for another season, as he announced in December he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season.

Prior to Georgia’s Orange Bowl win over Florida State, Beck explained why he wanted to return to Georgia for another year.

Read more at DawgNation.com