Georgia once again faces a difficult schedule in 2025.

The Bulldogs have home games against Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas, while they take on rivals Florida, Auburn and Georgia Tech all away from the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium.

But for all those big contests, it’s the Sept. 13 game against Tennessee that stands out as a swing game on Georgia’s schedule, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

