ESPN interview: Why Kirby Smart wishes Nick Saban was still coaching

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been the SEC’s winningest coach over the past three seasons, but the Nick Saban legacy lives on.

ESPN has hired Saban to work on its College GameDay set, so it’s not surprising there is interest in propping up the former Alabama head coach that Smart famously once worked under.

To that end, Smart’s recent Q&A included questions about his time with Saban and thoughts on his recent retirement from the sideline.

“I’d say different for a lot of people, but for me, I love the man, I appreciate all he’s done and I enjoyed competing against him,” Smart told ESPN reporter Chris Low in a private, one-on-one meeting last week.

