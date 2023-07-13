ESPN analyst shares how Georgia football could be in ‘big trouble’ due to 2023 schedule

Georgia’s 2023 schedule is going to be a season-long storyline. Even with the Bulldogs winning back-to-back national championships, the strength of Georgia’s schedule is going to lend doubt about how good the Bulldogs are.

Georgia does not have a marquee non-conference game this season, as the Bulldogs were forced to swap out Oklahoma for Ball State at the behest of the SEC. That leaves the Bulldogs with a non-conference slate of games against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech.

From the SEC side of things, Georgia doesn’t play Alabama, LSU or Texas A&M from the SEC West. The Bulldogs draw Auburn and Ole Miss, with the latter coming at home. Factor in that Florida and Auburn are both in various stages of a rebuild and Georgia’s schedule doesn’t appear to have all that much bite.

“If Georgia doesn’t win at Tennessee on Nov. 18 and in turn doesn’t win the East Division, the Dawgs could be in big trouble,” ESPN’s Heather Dinich wrote. “There is no Oregon on this schedule like last season. Georgia plays UT Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech in its nonconference schedule -- none of which are going to impress the selection committee, even in lopsided wins.”

Read more at DawgNation.com