ESPN analyst illustrates why Georgia is loaded with talent entering 2024 season

ATHENS — Georgia has consistently been one of the most talented teams in the country since Kirby Smart’s arrival in 2016. That figures to be the case once again in 2024.

Even as the Bulldogs saw 12 players depart for the 2024 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Matt Miller expects Georgia to once again be brimming with NFL-level talent.

In a preview for the top players to know in the 2025 NFL Draft, Miller listed the top three players at every position.

The Bulldogs were extremely well-represented on Miller’s list. A Georgia player was tabbed at quarterback (Carson Beck), running back (Trevor Etienne), interior offensive lineman (Dylan Fairchild), defensive tackle (Nazir Stackhouse) and safety (Malaki Starks). Miller also had offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Earnest Greene listed as sleepers.

Beck and Stackhouse both could’ve gone pro following the 2023 season. But those two, along with offensive guard Tate Ratledge, defensive tackle Warren Brinson and inside linebacker Smael Mondon, elected to return for the 2024 season.

Head coach Kirby Smart recently spoke about how much those returns mean for Georgia, specifically Beck.

“I think it’s a huge momentum builder, gives a lot of confidence in the program that things are headed in the right direction,” Smart said. “He has enough confidence in us as coaches and as a staff to continue to lead and direct him in the right direction. It’s ultimately a business decision for him, and he’s looking at it as, can he grow and extend his NFL career by being a Georgia another year, therefore being more prepared for the NFL when he goes.”

In his first season as a starter for the Bulldogs, Beck threw for 24 touchdowns and 3,941 passing yards for the Bulldogs. Georgia went 13-1 this past season.

Despite being seen as a potential NFL prospect, Beck came back for another season. He had only 14 career starts under his belt, so another year of starts should alleviate any concerns about experience.

Beck will be looking to build off his strong first season and continue to grow as a starter for Georgia.

