Early Signing Period: Georgia 2024 recruiting class commitments, signees, targets, live upddates

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Below you can find information on the 2024 commitments, signees, targets as well as live updates on the Georgia recruiting class.

Georgia enters the early signing period with 27 public commitments and the No. 1 overall ranked class. The Bulldogs are expecting to add a couple of high-priority targets into the fold.

*All rankings come from the On3 Industry Consensus

4:30 p.m. ET: Georgia football will welcome another class of Bulldogs into the program on Wednesday, as the early signing period begins.

As is usually the case, Georgia will be bringing in one of the best hauls in the country. The Bulldogs will enter the day with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, even after losing a commitment from 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola on Monday. He intends to sign with Nebraska. Georgia does hold a commitment from 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi, who has already enrolled at Georgia.

The Bulldogs hold commitments from two 5-star prospects in cornerback Ellis Robinson and inside linebacker Justin Williams. They are each the No. 1 ranked player at their respective position.

Georgia enters the day with 27 commitments from the high school ranks, as well as a transfer portal wide receiver in London Humphreys.

Of those 27 commitments, eight come from the state of Georgia. That is more than last year’s haul of six, though many will point out that Georgia has just a single commitment from a top 15 player in the state.

Most of Georgia’s 2024 signing class will be on campus early, as 21 of the 27 commitments are expected to enroll early.

Read more at DawgNation.