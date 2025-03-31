Drew Bobo welcomes challenges that come with playing at Georgia

ATHENS — When discussing Georgia’s next starting center Drew Bobo, it’s important to consider part of the Bible verse Ezekiel 18:20.

“The son shall not bear the guilt of the father, nor the father bear the guilt of the son,” the verse states.

Based on the work Bobo has put in during his time with the Georgia program, his development is the kind of story that has become harder to appreciate in the transactional era of college football.

Bobo wasn’t some big-name recruit when he signed as a member of Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class.

