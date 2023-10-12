Despite Marvin Jones Jr. ankle injury, Kirby Smart not overly concerned about Georgia edge defense

ATHENS — Marvin Jones Jr. just cannot seem to catch a break.

He was limited most of his freshman season due to a shoulder injury that ended up needing offseason surgery. That forced him to miss all of spring practice. He then missed Georgia’s SEC opener against South Carolina with an illness.

Then after seeing an increased role against Auburn, Jones was once again limited by injury against Kentucky. He sprained his ankle during practice last week and only played 5 snaps in the 51-13 win.

“He played some but really pushed through the pain really well,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He just didn’t get a lot of reps so probably wasn’t quite 100%. Played more in the previous games. He’s had a run of tough luck with two games almost missed due to different things.”

Georgia needs Jones to be able to play as teams continue to make it more and more clear how opposing teams are going to attack Georgia.

The Bulldogs take pride in not allowing the opposing team to not run up the middle against them. To that point, Kentucky had only 55 rushing yards in the 51-13 Georgia.

The week before, Auburn ran for 219 rushing yards against the Bulldogs.

“Over the past couple years that’s not what has happened, so we knew we had to come into the week going into Kentucky, we had to hone in on owning our gaps and owning the line of scrimmage, which we did very well against Kentucky,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. " Going into Vanderbilt, we still want to carry that over for the rest of the season — not just for Vanderbilt. For the rest of the season going forward.”

