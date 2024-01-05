Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse announces he is returning to Georgia for 2024 season

ATHENS — Another key Georgia Bulldogs has announced his decision for the 2024 season, as defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse announced he would be returning to school for another year.

Stackhouse had an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID 2020 season. Stackhouse is a senior from Stone Mountain, Ga. He made his announcement on social media.

Stackhouse was a key defender for the Bulldogs this season. He started all 14 games this season and was an All-SEC defender for the Bulldogs. Stackhouse had 24 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

His biggest play came in Georgia’s win over Missouri when he intercepted a fourth-quarter Brady Cook pass to help seal the win.

“It’s so unreal right now and hard to explain with words. This is so exciting,” Stackhouse said. “I can look back at that and you know after my departure here from the University of Georgia, I can look back and say I did that. Even if it never happens again.”

Georgia’s defensive line took a step back this past season, in part because it has had to replace so many draft-bound defensive linemen. Georgia will lose Zion Logue and Tramel Walthour to the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Warren Brinson also still has to make a decision regarding his future.

The Bulldogs will bring back Mykel Williams, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller and Jordan Hall. The Bulldogs also brought in Xzavier McLeod from the transfer portal, in addition to signing five defensive linemen in the 2024 signing class.

