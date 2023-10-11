Daylen Everette continues to show why Georgia believes in him : ‘He’s a hell of a player’

ATHENS — Even defensive lineman Zion Logue could see it. He knew Daylen Everette had all the tools necessary to be an impactful player for the Georgia football program.

That’s why he didn’t hesitate to push Everette during the 2022 season when the then-freshman served as a backup to Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter.

“I seen the greatness that he had when he came in. He’s fast, pretty long for a corner,” Logue said. “He’s technique savvy. He’s a guy who wants to compete every rep, and I just told him ever since I seen him the first couple days of fall camp last year, ‘Just keep going. Keep working. Your time’s going to come.’ And it’s here now, and he’s gone out and showed it. He’s a hell of a player.”

Everette won Georgia’s starting cornerback spot opposite Lassiter and has since become a mainstay in the Georgia lineup. The Bulldogs will still rotate Julio Humphrey in to get him first-team reps, but Everette should still be seen as the starter.

With his place in the Georgia lineup secure, Everette is focused on getting better. He recognizes he’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so since he plays opposite Lassiter. The junior cornerback has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the SEC.

That has led other teams to try and go after the more inexperienced Everette. Against Auburn, Everette was flagged for pass interference early in the game.

“I mean, I try to grow week-by-week. Try to get better week-by-week,” Everette said “Getting picked on, if that is the case, I really like that because it will help you more.”

Late in the game though, Everette came away with a key pass breakup. He’s yet to come away with his first interception, but through six games Everette has 10 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups.

