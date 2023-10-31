College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia debuts at No. 2

ATHENS — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year are out and the Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 2 ranked team in the eyes of the committee.

The rankings will be released every Tuesday now until Dec. 3, when the final rankings will be released.

Joining Georgia in the top 4 is No. 1 Ohio State, Michigan at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4. Washington and Oregon sit just outside the top 4 at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Georgia is the highest-ranked SEC team, with Alabama (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 10), Missouri (No. 12), LSU (No. 14) and Tennessee (No.17) all also finding themselves ranked in the top 25. Alabama and LSU play each other this weekend.

The Bulldogs do not yet have any wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings. That could change this weekend though as the Bulldogs face Missouri.

Georgia also has games against Ole Miss and Tennessee still on the schedule. Should Georgia get there, the Bulldogs could also pick up a marquee win in the SEC championship game.

Getting a win over 7-1 Missouri will go a long way in Georgia getting that opportunity.

“They’ve got a quarterback matched with great skill and a really aggressive, sound, tough defense,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s the recipe for winning. He’s (Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz) accumulated that talent through the portal, through high school. He’s a talent evaluator and trying to get guys on the team to buy in. Eli does a great job, and I have a lot of respect for him.”

