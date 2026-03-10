Catchings named SEC Player of the Week

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia sophomore Kanon Catchings has been tabbed the SEC’s co-Player of the Week after leading the Bulldogs to victories over No. 16 Alabama and at Mississippi State last week.

Catchings, a 6-9, 220-pound, forward from Brownsburg, Ind., averaged 27.5 points while shooting 59.4 percent from the field, including 60.0 percent from 3-point range. He connected on a combined 19-of-32 of his field goal attempts and 12-of-20 shots from behind the 3-point arc against the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs.

Last Tuesday, Catchings exploded for a career-high 32 points against the Crimson Tide, including 20 in the first half to lead the Bulldogs to an 50-43 halftime advantage. He started the game 1-of-5 from the field (0-of-3 on 3-pointers) in the first 4:06 before shooting 11-of-15 overall and 7-of-10 from 3-point range the rest of the evening. Catchings knocked down a career-high seven 3-pointers against Alabama, the most by any Bulldog in a single game since Jan. 2024.

On Saturday, Catchings poured in 23 points at Mississippi State, which was his career high before last week’s games. He was 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) on 3-pointers in Starkville, including three 3s in a span of 1:56 in the second half to help turn a four-point deficit into a three-point lead the Bulldogs maintained the rest of the game.

Catchings entered the week averaging 10.6 points on the season and 8.8 points in 59 career games played before upping those tallies to 11.7 ppg in 2025-26 and 9.4 ppg overall just two games later.

The Bulldogs improved to 22-9 overall with last week’s victories, breaking Georgia’s all-time record for regular-season wins. That bettered the total of 21 Ws in both 1930-31 and 1996-97.

Georgia is the No. 7 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. On Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Bulldogs will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between 10th seeded Texas and 15th seeded Ole Miss.

Catchings was selected as this week’s recipient along with Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner. He is the first Bulldog to earn Player of the Week honors this season. All told, Catchings is the 30th Bulldog to be honored since the award’s inception in 1985. Those Georgia players have won Player of the Week a combined 41 times.