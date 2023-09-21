Cash Jones the latest walk-on success story for Georgia: ‘He’s awesome’

ATHENS — Cash Jones had no idea what to do with his hands. The redshirt sophomore had just scored a critical touchdown in Georgia’s game against South Carolina, as his 13-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pushed Georgia’s lead to 24-14.

So Jones, whose first name is short for his mother’s maiden name Cashion, thought quickly and decided to imitate a similarly undersized Texas football player as he rubbed his fingers together to celebrate.

“Johnny Manziel,” Jones said of his inspiration for the touchdown. “He carried the legacy of the celebration.”

Jones is not going to be a Heisman Trophy winner they make Netflix documentaries about. But he’s become an important piece of the Georgia offense so far this season. Injuries have decimated the running back room, as Branson Robinson is out for the season and Georgia could very well be without Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson this weekend.

“I just try to control the controllables,” Jones said. “I hate it for them, so I’m just trying to do the best for me and the team and just try to help us win whichever way possible.”

Jones earned rave reviews during fall camp, emerging as one of the true bright spots at the running back position for Georgia. His pass-catching ability was something that separated him from Georgia’s other running backs.

Those skills were on display during Georgia’s win over Ball State, when Jones made a nifty 27-yard touchdown grab on a pass from Carson Beck.

Through the first three games of the season, Jones has 7 carries for 29 yards and 7 receptions for 67 yards, to go along with his two touchdowns. His touchdown against South Carolina was a big moment for the walk-on, who at one point during his recruitment was committed to New Mexico State before deciding to walk on at Georgia.

