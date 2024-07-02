College

Carson Beck: ‘I love pressure situations,’ feels more comfort in Georgia offense

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia's game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

ATHENS — Carson Beck faces more pressure than perhaps any Georgia quarterback in history this season returning as a second-year starter on the preseason No. 1-ranked team.

Beck’s message from the Manning Passing Academy seemed to be “Bring it on” in his interview with KFOL/KJUN HTV10.

“I love pressure situations, so as much pressure as you want to put on me, I’m going to rise to the occasion or settle back to my training,” Beck said.

“As far as expectations and pressure go, it’s football at the end of the day, for me I’m going out and playing a sport I love.”

