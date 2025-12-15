College

Brett Thorson wins Ray Guy Award as nation’s best punter

By Connor Riley
Brett Thorson (UGA Sports Comm) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

Georgia’s Brett Thorson has been a major weapon during his time in Athens. — Georgia’s Brett Thorson has been a major weapon during his time in Athens.

The senior punter was awarded the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top punter.

Thorson becomes Georgia’s second Ray Guy Award winner, joining Drew Butler. He won the award back in 2009.

Troy’s Evan Crenshaw and Baylor’s Palmer Williams were the other finalists for the award.

Thorson averaged 45.2 yards per punt this season on 42 attempts. His longest traveled 62 yards, with 22 being fair caught and 21 landing inside the 20-yard line. Just four of Thorson’s punts this season have been returned, leading to just 15 total return yards.

Read more at DawgNation.com



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!