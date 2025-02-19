College

Bracketology update: Where Georgia stands in SEC home stretch

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Asa Newell (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) during Georgia's game against Missouri at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS – Georgia basketball’s SEC “off week” came later than most, but the team finally has a chance to take a breath before making a closing NCAA Tournament argument.

The Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) have five conference games and an SEC Tournament to prove itself worthy of its first March Madness selection since 2015.

UGA is still considered a bubble team by many national projections, but it did fall to the wrong side of the fence after losses to Texas A&M and Missouri last week.

Georgia was listed as one of the “First Four Out” in Bracketology updates from ESPN, CBS Sports and USAToday to start the week.

