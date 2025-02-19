Bracketology update: Where Georgia stands in SEC home stretch

ATHENS – Georgia basketball’s SEC “off week” came later than most, but the team finally has a chance to take a breath before making a closing NCAA Tournament argument.

The Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) have five conference games and an SEC Tournament to prove itself worthy of its first March Madness selection since 2015.

UGA is still considered a bubble team by many national projections, but it did fall to the wrong side of the fence after losses to Texas A&M and Missouri last week.

Georgia was listed as one of the “First Four Out” in Bracketology updates from ESPN, CBS Sports and USAToday to start the week.

