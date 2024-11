ATHENS — It didn’t take long for Asa Newell to show why he was such a hyped addition to the Georgia basketball program.

The best prospect the Bulldogs have landed since Anthony Edwards dazzled for Georgia in its season-opening win over Tennessee Tech.

His 26 points and 11 rebounds and 3 blocks led the way for Georgia, as the Bulldogs pulled out an 83-78 win on the night.

The 26 points for Newell tied a program record for most points by a player in their first game.

