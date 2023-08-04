Arian Smith brings healthy mindset, blazing speed into Georgia fall camp

ATHENS — Arian Smith has a place in Georgia football history after his memorable 76-yard TD catch breathed life into the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State.

But Smith — perhaps the fastest man in the collegiate football ranks — has turned the page from the championship season and is aiming for a healthy and productive fall camp.

“I’m hungry, I still haven’t played that much …, " said Smith, a fourth-year junior who has appeared in just 18 of 40 games on account of injuries.

