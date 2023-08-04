College

Arian Smith brings healthy mindset, blazing speed into Georgia fall camp

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com

Arian Smith (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Arian Smith has a place in Georgia football history after his memorable 76-yard TD catch breathed life into the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State.

But Smith — perhaps the fastest man in the collegiate football ranks — has turned the page from the championship season and is aiming for a healthy and productive fall camp.

“I’m hungry, I still haven’t played that much …, " said Smith, a fourth-year junior who has appeared in just 18 of 40 games on account of injuries.

