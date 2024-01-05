All-American Tate Ratledge announces he is returning to Georgia for 2024 season

Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has made up his mind regarding his future, as the offensive lineman announced he would be returning to Georgia for another season.

Ratledge made the announcement on social media. Ratledge started 13 games this season for Georgia, earning Second Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors for the Bulldogs.

Ratledge started 14 games for Georgia at right guard during the 2022 season for Georgia.

Georgia’s offensive line will see some change next season. Right tackle Amarius Mims has declared for the NFL draft, while center Sedrick Van has already accepted a Senior Bowl invite, indicating he will be moving on.

Left guard Xavier Truss has a decision to make regarding his future, as he has a year of eligibility remaining. Georgia did see three offensive linemen transfer out of the program, with Austin Blaske ending up at North Carolina, Joshua Miller leaving for Syracuse and Aliou Bah transferring to Maryland.

As for what Georgia returns, Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris return next season. The two played extensively this season after Mims went down due to injury. As for replacing Mims and Van Pran, Monroe Freeling is expected to be Georgia’s right tackle and Jared Wilson will be the guy at center. Georgia also brings back left tackle Earnest Greene.

The Bulldogs signed six offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

