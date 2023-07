Kristopher C. Jones didn’t want August to arrive and for him not to be a part of the Georgia Bulldog class.

That’s a good fundamental way to look at the 6-foot-3 and 230-pound linebacker prospect out of Virginia. Jones is a hard-working prospect that’s constantly training and trying to sharpen the edge on his game.

He’s from Virginia, carries a 3.5 grade-point average and is the son of a minister. His Christian faith is a big part of his everyday life.

