College

5-star LB Demarcus Riddick flips his commitment from Georgia to Auburn

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

UGA at Auburn Game Photos 111619 (Josh Conner)

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Demarcus Riddick made a decision last November to commit to the G. He made a decision on Wednesday afternoon to walk back that choice.

The 5-star LB from Chilton County in Alabama opted to flip his commitment from Georgia to Auburn in a move that he had termed as a “final decision” with various outlets.

The nation’s No. 3 LB is no longer a part of the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The decision itself comes with little shock or fanfare. If we wanted to be witty or clever, this was a move that had been glaring for months on the recruiting trail.

It kind of felt like a Georgia football game where the Sanford Stadium crowd got so loud that it forced a delay of game penalty on the opposing team’s offense.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!