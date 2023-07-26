5-star LB Demarcus Riddick flips his commitment from Georgia to Auburn

Demarcus Riddick made a decision last November to commit to the G. He made a decision on Wednesday afternoon to walk back that choice.

The 5-star LB from Chilton County in Alabama opted to flip his commitment from Georgia to Auburn in a move that he had termed as a “final decision” with various outlets.

The nation’s No. 3 LB is no longer a part of the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The decision itself comes with little shock or fanfare. If we wanted to be witty or clever, this was a move that had been glaring for months on the recruiting trail.

It kind of felt like a Georgia football game where the Sanford Stadium crowd got so loud that it forced a delay of game penalty on the opposing team’s offense.

Read more at DawgNation.com