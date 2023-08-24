3 things: How Branson Robinson injury affects offense, managing Carson Beck, new special teams mix

ATHENS — Kirby Smart said Branson Robinson’s season-ending injury won’t affect the Georgia offensive plan of attack, but there is a ripple affect in the program.

“His injury isn’t going to affect our run-to-pass ratio — we have capable backs,” Smart said at his press conference on Wednesday.

“I don’t see that changing who we are offensively, it just probably make another injury more significant, what special teams roles do you want the backs playing, because you’ve got to be aware at what point there’s a drop off.”

Smart had to know at the time that Daijun Edwards was dealing with what has been reported as a sprained knee, indicating Edwards’ injury is not of the long-term variety.

At least, not long enough to think it could keep him out for the first potential (though not likely) close game of the season against South Carolina in Week Three.

