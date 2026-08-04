Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright lands 4-year, $116 million contract, AP source says

CHICAGO — Standout right tackle Darnell Wright has agreed to lucrative contract extension with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears announced the deal Tuesday by saying “The Wright Tackle is here to stay.” It's a four-year, $116 million contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The deal includes $93 million guaranteed, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details had not been announced by either side.

The contract is the biggest ever for a right tackle and includes the most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman in NFL history, according to ESPN.

The 10th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Tennessee, Wright anchored an offensive line that helped the Bears rank third in the NFL in rushing and win the NFC North. He earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Wright said during training camp last week that he believed an extension would work out.

“Obviously, I know I’ll be here for a long time, hopefully my whole career,” he said. “Those things kind of just handle themselves. I just have to stay focused on the main things. That’s just getting better, consistency every day.”

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