Sandy Alcántara allowed three runs in six innings for his fourth win of the season as the Marlins beat the Braves 5-3 Sunday afternoon in Miami.

Kyle Stowers hit his 11th home run as the Marlins won the rubber game of the three game-series.

Bryce Elder suffered the loss for Atlanta giving up five runs in five and a third innings as the Braves now get set to start a four-game series Monday in New York against the Mets.

