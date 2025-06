Marcell Ozuna tied the game with a based loaded double in the eighth and Austin Riley won it with a sac fly in the tenth as the Braves rallied to beat the Mets 5-4 Tuesday night at Truist Park.

The Mets have now lost four straight games for the first time this season.

The Braves bullpen pitched three scoreless innings with Raisel Iglesias picking up his fourth win of the year.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

