Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere ends Spain's World Cup shutout run, teams even 1-1 at halftime

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere scored the first goal allowed by Spain in the entire World Cup in the 41st minute Friday, sending the teams to halftime even at 1-1 in the quarterfinals.

Fabián Ruiz scored in the 30th minute for Spain, which didn't allow a goal in its first five matches at this year's tournament. Goalkeeper Unai Simón hadn't conceded in a World Cup-record 650 minutes dating to Qatar before De Ketelaere abruptly ended the streak by muscling past teenage defender Pau Cubarsí and heading home a cross from Timothy Castagne.

After a cautious start from both teams in the World Cup's second quarterfinal match, Spain broke through when Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro moved the the ball down the right side and got it to Dani Olmo, whose shot was stopped by Thibaut Courtois. The rebound went straight to Ruiz, who hammered home his first goal of the World Cup.

Ruiz was making his first start since Spain's World Cup opener, replacing Pedri in the lineup in a mildly surprising tactical decision by Spain coach Luis De La Fuente, whose team is unbeaten since March 2023.

Belgium hadn't generated anything close to a strong scoring chance before the goal from De Ketelaere, the Atalanta forward who scored two goals in Belgium's 4-1 rout of the co-host U.S. on Monday.

Belgium captain Youri Tielemans was removed from the starting lineup after getting injured during warmups. He joined injured defender Amadou Onana on the sidelines, although Kevin De Bruyne returned for Belgium.

The winner at SoFi Stadium advances to face tournament favorite France in the semifinals on Tuesday in the Dallas area.

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